Canadiens' Carey Price: Suffers another road loss in Denver

Price was tagged for four goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's loss against the Avalanche.

Price was unbeatable earlier in the season, but lately he has been unable to buy a win. Price has dropped all three of his starts in the month of February, allowing nine totals goals. The offense has provided just three total goals of support during the stretch and just 24 goals over his past 12 outings. Price is still a must-start fantasy option through thick and thin.