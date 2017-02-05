Canadiens' Carey Price: Suffers from lack of support once again

Price made 27 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Capitals on Saturday afternoon.

It was a battle of the elite twinetenders and Braden Holtby came out victorious. Price has been less than stellar of late, going 3-5-1 in his last nine starts and allowing three or more goals in five of those games. However, it's important to note that Price's teammates have been largely absent most games -- they have scored two or fewer goals in six of those starts and one or less in four. He'll rebound -- Price is clearly the only reason the Habs have been in games lately.