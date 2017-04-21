Canadiens' Carey Price: Takes heartbreaker in overtime

Price made 33 saves on 36 shots in Thursday's Game 5 overtime loss against the Rangers.

This 3-2 loss now has them down 3-2 in the series, but you can't blame Price, who made a load of brilliant saves in this game, including several in the fourth period. However, the Rangers utterly dominated the pace of play in OT against a tired-looking Montreal club, so it was only a matter of time before they broke through. Now Price and his mates will head to New York for Saturday's Game 6, trying to stave off elimination.