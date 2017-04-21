Canadiens' Carey Price: Takes heartbreaker in overtime

Price made 33 saves on 36 shots in Thursday's Game 5 overtime loss against the Rangers.

This 3-2 loss now has them down 3-2 in the series, but you can't blame Price, who made a load of brilliant saves in this game, including several in the fourth period. However, the Rangers utterly dominated the pace of play in OT against a tired-looking Montreal club, so it was only a matter of time before they broke through. Now Price and his mates will head to New York for Saturday's Game 6, trying to stave off elimination.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...