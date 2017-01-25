Canadiens' Carey Price: Tasked with road start against Isles

Price will assume the road net opposing the Islanders on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The 10th-year tender was mired in a terrible stretch from Dec. 22 - Jan. 18 that saw him allow at least four goals in six of 10 appearances, but he's yielded only four goals on 65 shots over his last two starts combined. Price remains one of the best in the business, but don't go thinking that his next start against the Islanders will be easy breezy; that squad has been averaging three goals per game at the Barclays Center.