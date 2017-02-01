Canadiens' Carey Price: Tending twine against Flyers on Thursday

Price will get the starting nod versus Philadelphia on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Price will make his ninth start in the Canadiens' last 10 outings when he squares off with the Flyers. In his eight previous appearances, the typically dominant netminder has struggled, posting a 3-4-1 record and 3.13 GAA. Despite averaging 31.5 shots per game -- fifth in the league -- the Flyers are only converting at a rate of 2.67 goals per contest (18th in the league), which could set Price up for a bounce-back performance Thursday.