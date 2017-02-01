Canadiens' Carey Price: Tending twine against Flyers

Price will get the starting nod versus Philadelphia on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Price will make his ninth start in the Canadiens last 10 outings when he squares off with the Flyers. In his eight previous appearances, the netminder has struggled compared to his usual dominance with a 3-4-1 record and 3.13 GAA. Despite averaging 31.5 shots per game -- fifth best in the league -- Philadelphia are only converting at a rate of 2.67 goals per contest -- 18th in the league -- which could lead to questions regarding the quality of chances that Price will face in their matchup Thursday.