Canadiens' Carey Price: Tending twine against Wild

Price will patrol the blue paint for Thursday's meeting with Minnesota, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Price has allowed just a pair of goals in his last two appearances, including an easy night versus Anaheim on Tuesday, when he faced a paltry 13 shots. The netminder will face a difficult task in taming the Wild, who are on an eight-game winning streak during which they've tallied 27 goals. Minnesota's also perhaps the only team in the league with a goalie -- Devan Dubnyk -- who's on Price's level right now.