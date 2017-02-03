Canadiens' Carey Price: Tending twine Saturday

Price will patrol the blue paint against the Capitals on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Price will square off with a potent Washington offense that currently sits at fifth in the league in scoring at 3.25 goals per game. If Braden Holtby gets the starting nod, this would certainly be one of the premium goalie matchups of the season with the Team Canada teammates battling it out. In his last five outings, Price is just 2-2-1, but can certainly lay some of the blame at the feet of his offense considering he has registered a .936 save percentage in those appearances.