Canadiens' Carey Price: To be rolled out against Penguins

Price will start in goal Wednesday, facing the Penguins at home, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

After coughing up a whopping 18 goals over his previous four starts, Price rebounded in a major way by halting 19 of 20 shots from the Red Wings on the road Monday. However, much to the dismay of his fantasy owners, Price didn't receive any goal support in that one, thus culminating in his eighth loss. He's 11-10-4 with an uninspiring .909 save mark in 26 career games against the Penguins, so consider fading him in daily fantasy formats.