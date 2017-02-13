Canadiens' Carey Price: Torched for four goals in loss to Boston

Price gave up four goals on 26 shots in Sunday's loss to the Bruins.

The struggles continue for Price, who has given up four goals in each of his last three games. He's managed just one win in his last five outings and has dropped to 24-14-5 on the season. While he doesn't seem like the same old Carey Price, we all know what he's capable of, so there's no reason to panic. Price is still suporting a solid .917 save percentage and is simply too good to not rebound.