Canadiens' Carey Price: Will have chance to right woes Saturday

Price has been penciled in as the home starter for Saturday's game against the Sabres.

Price is stuck in a major rut, as he's coughed up three or more goals in eight of his past 10 starts. Still, one would think that the man who many consider to be the league's top tender can shake this off before long. A date with the Sabres could be just what the doctor prescribed, given that Buffalo's team is currently toiling in the basement of the Atlantic Division standings with only 43 points in the standings and a minus-20 goal differential.