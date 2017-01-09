Canadiens' Carey Price: Will start in net Monday

Price will be between the pipes for Monday's contest against Washington, Marc Antoine Godin of La Presse reports.

The 29-year-old has been one of the league's best goalies, posting a .930 save percentage and 2.06 GAA. He will certainly need to be to give his team a chance to win against the Capitals, who allow the fewest goals per game, 2.03, while scoring the ninth most, 2.82.

