Canadiens' Carey Price: Will start in net Tuesday
Price will be in the crease for Tuesday's contest against the Flames.
The goaltender hasn't been great this month, with an .887 save percentage and 3.34 GAA in eight games in January. Luckily for him, Calgary is middle-of-the-pack offensively, so he will have a chance to find the form that made him one of the top goalies in the league early in the season.
