Canadiens' Carey Price: Will start Wednesday in Tampa Bay

Price will start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game against the Lightning.

Price was a little shaky in his last start, surrendering three goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Minnesota. The 29-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 19th win of the campaign in a road matchup with a banged-up Tampa Bay team that's averaging 3.00 goals per game at home this season, 13th in the NHL.