Canadiens' Carey Price: Wins goalie battle Tuesday

Price stopped 22 of 23 shots in Montreal's 2-1 overtime win against Nashville on Tuesday.

In what became a goalie duel, Price got the better of Nashville's Pekka RInne. He didn't have Rinne's workload, but Price was on point Tuesday following a string of unPricean-like efforts (11 goals allowed in previous three starts). The one goal that beat him was on a deflection, and his third-period save on a Colton Sissons breakaway immediately preceded Shea Weber's game-tying goal.