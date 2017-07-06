Lindgren signed a one-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Thursday.

Unless Carey Price or Al Montoya picks up an injury this season, Lindgren figures to spend another year with AHL St. John's as its No. 1 netminder. The 23-year-old put together a solid campaign with the IceCaps in 2016-17 as he posted a 24-18-1 record with a .914 save percentage. With Montoya under contract through the 2018-19 season, the Lakeville, Minnesota native may not get a shot at the backup job with the Habs any time soon.