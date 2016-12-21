Terry scored a third-period goal in a 5-1 win over Anaheim on Tuesday.

The goal was his first of the season, as Terry's just up with the parent organization while several forwards rehab from injury. With Sven Andrighetto (upper body) nearing a return, Terry's hold on an active roster spot has a limited shelf life.

