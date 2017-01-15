Terry was sent back to AHL St. John's on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Terry was placed on waivers Saturday, so the move should come as no surprise after going unclaimed. The longtime borderline winger posted just four points in 14 games with the Canadiens and averaged just 9:53 of ice time over his short span with the club. It's unlikely he will ever make a large enough impact to be ownable in the vast majority of fantasy league, but he could make his way back to the top level should injuries dictate a recall.