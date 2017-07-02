Audette is dealing with a concussion and will miss the Canadiens' development camp, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

It's unclear exactly when the injury occurred, but the fact that it's a head injury makes it unclear just how long Audette will have to sit out. He'll for sure miss the team's upcoming developmental camp, but his availability for the rest of the summer isn't known. Audette is not currently on the fantasy radar considering he's yet to see action in an NHL contest.