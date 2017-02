Carr was assigned to St. John's of the AHL after Saturday's game against the Blues, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Carr continues to rack up frequent flyer miles between Montreal and St. John's. This transaction might be a good sign that Brendan Gallagher (hand) is ready to return to action. Carr might be back with the big club later this season, but he has done very little to warrant any fantasy consideration.