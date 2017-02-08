Carr was promoted to the big club Wednesday.

Carr has been up and down between leagues throughout much of the season due to various injuries. In total, the winger has managed just eight points in 31 outings, but is certainly not shy about putting shots on goal with 43 on the year. It is unclear whether the 23-year-old will slot back into the lineup right away, but his recall does not bode well for Brendan Gallagher's (hand) availability Thursday against Arizona.