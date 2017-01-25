Carr scored his second goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Calgary.

Carr and Torrey MItchell worked a two-on-two rush that led to a one-timer by Carr, snapping a 24-game goal-less drought dating back to Nov. 10 against the Kings. He'd been a healthy scratch in five straight and six of the last eight, as the primary casualty of injured forwards Andrew Shaw and Alex Galchenyuk returning to full-time duty. However, Galchenyuk aggravated his knee injury and was held out Tuesday, giving Carr a start. He's got some offense in him, but will his opportunities will be limited to the fourth line.