Carr was reassigned to AHL St. John's on Wednesday.

Carr has logged 31 contests so far this season in which he managed a pair of goals and six assists while averaging 10:19 of ice time per night. Various injuries to Montreal's forwards have kept the 25-year-old on the 23-man roster, but with Alex Galchenyuk (knee) ready to come off IR, Carr was the odd man out. If the injury bug bites the Habs again, the winger figures to be on coach Michel Therrien's short list of potential call-ups.