Desharnais (knee) has been moved to long-term injured reserve, per Cap Friendly. Still, coach Michel Therrien said the veteran pivot is making progress and is expected to return in early February, the Montreal Gazette reports.

The Canadiens have won four of the past eight games without Desharnais, a clutch contributor -- who has eight game-winning goals over the last two seasons -- playing in the bottom six. Desharnais produced 48 points in the 2014-15 season, though he'd picked up only three goals and six assists in 25 games prior to sustaining the injury and he may not be worth retaining given that he's out at least one more month.