Desharnais had three shots over 14:03 of ice time in Sunday's 1-0 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Desharnais was returning to the lineup after being a healthy scratch Saturday against Washington. He centered the third line, pushing Alex Galchenyuk to left wing with Paul Byron on the right. The Habs are getting little offense and are essentially a one-line team right now. Getting goals from anyone not on the top line is a must, but with just four goals this season, Desharnais is an unlikely source of that offense.