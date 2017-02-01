Desharnais scored a goal and had two shots on net over 14:59 of ice time in Montreal's 5-2 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.

Desharnais returned to the active lineup Tuesday after missing 24 games due to a knee injury, centering the third line with Andrew Shaw and Sven Andrighetto. The goal was just his fourth in 26 games, but Canadiens coach Michel Therrien trusts him and rarely cuts his minutes or shifts. As Therrien attempts to navigate his team without an injured Alex Galchenyuk (knee, IR), he won't hesitate to plug in Desharnais wherever he sees fit, including the power play -- the 5-foot-7 center was part of that unit's second wave Tuesday.