Desharnais was a healthy scratch for Saturday's gme against the Capitals, Chantal Machabee of RDS.ca reports.

Desharnais has an underwhelming four goals and 10 points with a plus-5 rating, putting him on pace for 21 points which would be a career low. He showed chinks in the armor last season, limping to the finish line with just 11 goals, 29 points and a minus-6 after averaging 50 points over his previous two campaigns. Desharnais could be a candidate to be moved by the NHL Trade Deadline on March 1, although he isn't likely to fetch much in return.

