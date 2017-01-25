Desharnais (knee) will not travel to Brooklyn for Thursday's game against the Islanders, Amanda Stein of TSN 690 Montreal reports.

On a positive note, Desharnais reportedly was on the ice for practice Wednesday. With just one game to go before the commencement of All-Star weekend, Desharnais will be afforded a much-needed break. His next shot at returning will come Tuesday, when the Habs play host to the Sabres.

