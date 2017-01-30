Canadiens' David Desharnais: Will suit up Tuesday
Desharnais (knee) will be back on the ice for Tuesday's matchup with the Sabres, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Desharnais has been sidelined since early December, missing a total of 24 contests. Prior to getting hurt, the center was stuck in a nine-game goalless streak, while managing a mere three helpers, two PIM, and three blocked shots over that stretch. With just nine points on the year, it will be tough for the 30-year-old to top his numbers from the 2015-16 campaign -- 11 goals and 18 assists. With 22 players on the roster, the Canadiens will not need to make a corresponding roster move in order to activate Desharnais off injured reserve.
