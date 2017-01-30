Desharnais (knee) will be back on the ice for Tuesday's matchup with the Sabres, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Desharnais has been sidelined since early December, missing a total of 24 contests. Prior to getting hurt, the center was stuck in a nine-game goalless streak, while managing a mere three helpers, two PIM, and three blocked shots over that stretch. With just nine points on the year, it will be tough for the 30-year-old to top his numbers from the 2015-16 campaign -- 11 goals and 18 assists. With 22 players on the roster, the Canadiens will not need to make a corresponding roster move in order to activate Desharnais off injured reserve.