Pateryn (ankle) will slot into the lineup against the Sabres on Tuesday if fellow defenseman Jeff Petry (illness) is unable to give it a go, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

The Canadiens are already expected to activate David Desharnais (knee) and Andrei Markov (lower body) which would put them at the 23-player maximum. With Pateryn still technically listed on injured reserve, Montreal will need to make a corresponding roster move when taking the blueliner off IR. With just five point on the year -- and a career high of seven -- fantasy owners probably won't be on the edge of their seats to hear whether or not Pateryn will suit up.