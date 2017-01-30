Canadiens' Greg Pateryn: Out Tuesday
Pateryn (ankle) will not be available against the Sabres on Tuesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
It seemed as though Pateryn might be ready to return when the team waived Zach Redmond, but it appears Pateryn will have to wait at least one more game before getting back on the ice. Tuesday's contest will extend the Michigan native's missed games stretch to 25 in a row. With just five points on the year, the blueliner may not be worth the risk for fantasy owners considering his injury history.
