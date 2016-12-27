Pateryn (ankle) did not travel to Florida for Wednesday's game against the Lightning, Dave Stubbs of NHL.com reports.

The fourth-year defenseman is less than three weeks removed from breaking his ankle in a game against the Blues, but that he was even in consideration for accompanying the team on this road trip suggests that he is making progress. Look for Zach Redmond to continue seeing playing time on the third pair with Pateryn working his way back.