Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Agrees to one-year deal
De La Rose agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way contract with the Canadiens on Wednesday.
De La Rose spent the majority of the 2016-17 campaign with Montreal's AHL affiliate, notching 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) in 62 games with the St. John's IceCaps. The 22-year-old forward has appeared in a total of 64 NHL contests during his three seasons with the Canadiens' organization, tallying just seven points (four goals, three assists) and 22 PIM over that span. The 2013 second-round pick will compete in training camp with the likes of Andreas Martinsen for a spot on the Habs' Opening Night roster.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Sent down to minors•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: In lineup Monday•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Recalled by big league club•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Sent to AHL•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Healthy scratch Saturday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...