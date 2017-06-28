De La Rose agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way contract with the Canadiens on Wednesday.

De La Rose spent the majority of the 2016-17 campaign with Montreal's AHL affiliate, notching 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) in 62 games with the St. John's IceCaps. The 22-year-old forward has appeared in a total of 64 NHL contests during his three seasons with the Canadiens' organization, tallying just seven points (four goals, three assists) and 22 PIM over that span. The 2013 second-round pick will compete in training camp with the likes of Andreas Martinsen for a spot on the Habs' Opening Night roster.