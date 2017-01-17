Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: In lineup Monday
De La Rose was in the active lineup Monday, picking up a two-minute penalty and delivering two hits over 8:27 of ice time in Montreal's 1-0 loss to Detroit.
De La Rose replaced Michael McCarron on the fourth line and was given minutes on the penalty-kill unit, an area of the game in which the Canadiens' ranked 24th entering their MLK Day meeting in Michigan. Defense and the PK are the reasons for recalling De La Rose, who is not expected to shake up many fantasy leagues.
