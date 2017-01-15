De La Rose was promoted from AHL St. John's on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

De La Rose has yet to play in a contest for the Canadiens this season, but will join Montreal ahead of Monday's game. No injuries have been announced, but it's possible one of the forwards is dealing with an ailment ahead of the contest, requiring a recall. Either way, it's unlikely De La Rose will impact the box score enough to be worthy of fantasy ownership in most leagues.