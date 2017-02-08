De La Rose was demoted to AHL St. John's on Wednesday.

De La Rose logged nine games during this stretch in the NHL -- sitting for another three -- but after failing to register any points and just four shots on goal, will head back to the minors. The center has been significantly more productive with the IceCaps as he has tallied 15 points, including a trio of power-play goals in 34 outings. Until he can secure a permanent spot on the Canadiens' 23-man roster, the 21-year-old won't offer much in terms of fantasy value, but might be worth keeping an eye on in deeper dynasty leagues.