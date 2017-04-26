Jerabek agreed to terms on a contract with Montreal on Wednesday, KHL insider Aivis Kalnins reports.

Jerabek is a highly touted player coming out of the KHL, and was getting looks from several NHL teams. The defenseman racked up five goals and 29 helpers with Chekhov Vityaz this past season and should add some much needed blue-line scoring for the Habs outside of Shea Weber and Andrei Markov.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...