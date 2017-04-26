Jerabek agreed to terms on a contract with Montreal on Wednesday, KHL insider Aivis Kalnins reports.

Jerabek is a highly touted player coming out of the KHL, and was getting looks from several NHL teams. The defenseman racked up five goals and 29 helpers with Chekhov Vityaz this past season and should add some much needed blue-line scoring for the Habs outside of Shea Weber and Andrei Markov.