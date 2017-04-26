Jerabek agreed to terms on a contract with Montreal on Wednesday, KHL insider Aivis Kalnins reports.
Jerabek is a highly touted player coming out of the KHL, and was getting looks from several NHL teams. The defenseman racked up five goals and 29 helpers with Chekhov Vityaz this past season and should add some much needed blue-line scoring for the Habs outside of Shea Weber and Andrei Markov.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...