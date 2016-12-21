Petry lit the lamp, adding two assists -- one on the power play -- and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 5-1 win against the Ducks.

Petry has built himself a three-game point streak, but this was his best outing of that short stretch. The 29-year-old blueliner has scored in all three and four of the last five, showcasing an attacking mindset that hadn't been unleashed during his career to this point. Petry's milestone in a season is seven tallies, a number he's already equaled through 31 games.