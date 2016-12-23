Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Feeling the offense
Petry snapped off a game-high seven shots on goal over a season-high 26:37 of ice time in Montreal's 4-2 loss to Minnesota on Thursday.
Petry, who entered the game with four goals, three assists and 18 shots in his previous five games, had already picked up the offensive side of his game due to injuries to Montreal's forward corps. And now with Andrei Markov (lower body) heading to injured reserve, that offense is needed more than ever. With Markov ailing, the 29-year-old Petry has averaged nearly 26 minutes of ice time, including 6:43 on the power play, over the last two games.
