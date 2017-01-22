Petry picked up an assist Saturday in an overtime loss to Buffalo.

Petry continues on a career pace -- his 23 points are just two from matching his best tally (2011-12). There was some thought that Petry's ice time and output would decline when Andrei Markov returned from injury, but that won't happen anytime soon -- Markov's injury just isn't progressing and he may have had a setback. Petry could come close to 40 points this season.