Petry had two assists, four hits, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in 22:27 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Petry and Nathan Beaulieu are emerging as a first-rate scoring duo as Montreal's second pair. Petry has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in the last 13 games while Beaulieu has six points (one goal, five assists) over his last five. The offensive growth in both players will allow coach Michel Therrien to use Andrei Markov (groin) wisely when he returns from injury.