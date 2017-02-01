Petry (illness) will not suit up for Tuesday night's matchup with the Sabres, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Petry misses his first game since Opening Night and will likely be replaced by Greg Pateryn on the second defensive pairing. The recently acquired Nikita Nesterov is also in line to make his Canadiens debut Tuesday with Petry out. The 29-year-old blueliner will have until Thursday to rest up before an away game against the Flyers.