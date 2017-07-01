Canadiens' Joe Morrow: Signs with Montreal

Morrow signed a one-year deal with the Canadiens on Saturday, the Montreal Gazette reports.

It's a one-way deal for Morrow who will likely fill out the final pairing on the blue line. A former first-round pick of the Penguins in 2011, Morrow spent the last three seasons making little impact on the Bruins. He played a total of 65 games with the spoked-B, totaling two goals, seven assists and a minus-8.