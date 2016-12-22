Hanley was called up from AHL St. John's on Thursday.

Hanley heads to Montreal ahead of the evening's game against the visiting Wild. Alexei Emelin was excused from morning skate with his wife expecting to go into labor soon, leaving him questionable for the next game, so Hanley will be available as a reinforcement option on the blue line. Still, the undrafted 25-year-old is not worth a look in most fantasy leagues as someone whose playing time is predicated on the health of others.