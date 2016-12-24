Hanley was reassigned to AHL St. John's on Friday, Chantal Machabee of RDS reports.

Hanley drew into Thursday's contest with Minnesota due to Alexei Emelin being out for personal reasons, though he only managed one shot in a mere 6:35 of ice time. Expect Hanley to be considered for a call-up whenever the Habs need depth on the blue line.

