Canadiens' Joel Hanley: Returns to minors
Hanley was reassigned to AHL St. John's on Friday, Chantal Machabee of RDS reports.
Hanley drew into Thursday's contest with Minnesota due to Alexei Emelin being out for personal reasons, though he only managed one shot in a mere 6:35 of ice time. Expect Hanley to be considered for a call-up whenever the Habs need depth on the blue line.
More News
-
Canadiens' Joel Hanley: Promoted from AHL St. John's•
-
Canadiens' Joel Hanley: Demoted to AHL•
-
Canadiens' Joel Hanley: Makes season debut Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Joel Hanley: Recalled from AHL St. John's•
-
Canadiens' Joel Hanley: Assigned to AHL St. John's•
-
Canadiens' Joel Hanley: Re-signs with Montreal•