Ikonen was drafted 58th overall by the Canadiens at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Here we go again. The Habs pick a tiny, offensive center -- when will they learn? Now, Ikonen has talent -- he loves to dangle and isn't afraid to stick his nose into spots that might deter other guys. But his 5-foot-10, sub-170 pound frame means he'll likely end up on the wing. Ikonen is a classic boom-bust guy and a long way off a gig in Montreal.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...