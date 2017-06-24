Ikonen was drafted 58th overall by the Canadiens at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Here we go again. The Habs pick a tiny, offensive center -- when will they learn? Now, Ikonen has talent -- he loves to dangle and isn't afraid to stick his nose into spots that might deter other guys. But his 5-foot-10, sub-170 pound frame means he'll likely end up on the wing. Ikonen is a classic boom-bust guy and a long way off a gig in Montreal.
