Brook was drafted 54th overall by the Canadiens at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

After spending the majority of the 2015-16 on the sideline due to injuries, Brook was able to stay healthy this past year and displayed numerous NHL-caliber traits. He makes simple plays with the puck to get his team out of trouble and he was a reliable presence on the back end for WHL Moose Jaw all season long. There is a lack of upside here, but Brook should develop into the type of steady defender that all teams are looking for at the trade deadline every year.