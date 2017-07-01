Alzner (hand), as expected, signed a five-year, $23.125 million contract with the Canadiens on Saturday, TSN's Bob McKenzie reports.

By acquiring Alzner, the Habs get one of the league's toughest shutdown defenders. We're talking about six straight seasons without missing a single contest, though an upper-body injury that Alzner sustained in mid-April snapped the ironman streak of 599 consecutive games played, and a hand injury that won't require surgery crept up in the postseason. Despite the new evidence that he's human, Alzner should attract any fantasy owner involved in a league that imposes a heavy scoring weight on defensive totals. He amassed 360 hits and 534 blocked shots in his last three years with the Caps, and he could be in line for a substantial role with speculation that Andrei Markov has played his last game as a Hab.