Barberio was waived by the team Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

In 20 contests since being called up in mid-December, Barberio has averaged a mere 15:40 of ice time while tallying just three helpers, eight hits, and 18 blocked shots. The move to waive the blueliner could be an indication that Jeff Petry (illness) is healthy enough to suit up versus the Flyers on Thursday. If Barberio clears, which is certainly not a guarantee, he will likely be assigned to AHL St. Johns.