Taormina signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Canadiens on Saturday, the Montreal Gazette reports.

The 30-year-old Taormina spent all of last season with Tampa Bay's affiliate in the American Hockey League, notching 60 points in 70 games for Calder Cup-winning Syracuse. He'll likely bolster the defense for the Laval Rocket during its inaugural season as Montreal's AHL affiliate.